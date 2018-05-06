Local girl raises money for Autism Society SWLA Chapter with lemonade stand

Saturday was National Lemonade Day, a program that teaches children entrepreneurial skills by starting, owning, and operating their very own business.

One little girl from Westlake put her savvy business skills to use on Sampson Street to raise money for the Autism Society SWLA Chapter.

Desiree Leubner, vice president of the Autism Society SWLA Chapter, said her daughter Claira, who is autistic, had wanted to do the fundraiser for years and decided this was the perfect time to do it.

"She's been contemplating doing it for a couple of years now and she's decided that this year was our year," said Leubner. "She wanted to do an autism awareness lemonade day since it was so close to our Autism Awareness Month just to help raise money for autism awareness and the society."

Proceeds from the lemonade stand will go towards funding Camp Hopen, the Autism Society's annual summer camp designed with autistic community members in mind.

