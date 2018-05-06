Lake Charles residents protest for Moss Memorial to stay open - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles residents protest for Moss Memorial to stay open

By Kaley Willis, Digital Producer
Connect
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

With Moss Memorial Health Clinic potentially on the chopping block as the state works to fill a $650,000,000 budget deficit, a group of Lake Charles citizens who don't want to lose the clinic got the word out Saturday.

On the corner of Prien Lake Road and Ryan Street, Timeko West gathered with friends and family to voice her concerns.

"I gathered up my troops, and we came out here to try to reach everybody in the community just to know what's going on with healthcare today," said West.

West stressed the importance of reaching out to legislators.

"I'm a concerned citizen, I'm here to try to help get the awareness out there that 'Hey if they close Moss Regional, where are we going to go?'" said West. "I just want people to know if you don't call your legislator, if you don't get out there and voice your opinion, nobody's going to know what's going on."

She also raised the question of where Moss Memorial's patients will go if the clinic is shut down.

"At one point, you get in your life where you think 'oh it doesn't matter,' but it does matter," said West. "What are we gonna do if they close Moss, where are they gonna go? I mean, are we gonna flood the ERs? Are we gonna flood the Urgent Cares?"

West said the reason she's so motivated to make a change is because of her daughter.

"It's important because that's my future," said West. "I'm doing this all because of her."

If appropriate funding isn't approved for Moss Memorial, its doors will close on July 1.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    Monitoring the Gulf for any developmentMonitoring the Gulf for any development

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly