McNeese wins on Senior Day, takes series from Southeastern

LAKE CHARLES—McNeese softball concluded its regular season finale with an 8-4 rubber game victory over Southeastern Louisiana Saturday on Senior Day as seniors Shanice Hagler, Shelbi Strickland, Hailey Drew, Morgan Catron, Erika Piancastelli, and Carleigh Chaumont were honored following the game.



Like in the previous two game, SE La. took the early lead by taking advantage of a Cowgirl miscue in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead.



That lead lasted one Cowgirl batter long before Piancastelli tied the game up with a solo home run to right center field to even the game. Two batters later, designated player Alexandria Saldivar also homered to right center field for a 3-1 Cowgirl lead.



McNeese (36-19, 18-9 SLC) moved out to a 7-1 lead by scoring four runs in the third inning on three hits. Saldivar reached on a bases loaded fielder’s choice to score one run, then Aubree Turbeville’s squeeze bunt scored another run, the third run of the inning was via a Lady Lion error before Tayler Strother singled to left to score the fourth run of the inning.



While the Cowgirls were putting up runs on the board, freshman starter Caroline Settle was tossing a no-hitter until the sixth inning when Maddie Edmonston beat out a throw from short to break up the no-hitter. Settle would go on to give up one more hit in the seventh but would earn the victory to improve to 8-6 on the year.



Southeastern La. (35-19, 18-9 SLC) would score another run in the sixth to cut the lead to 7-2 but Piancastelli struck again with her second home run of the day and her 21st of the season with a solo shot that went over the scoreboard behind the left field fence for an 8-2 lead.



The Lady Lions would score two more run in the seventh aided by three Cowgirl errors before Settle got Rebecca Skains to ground out to Chaumont at second to end the game.



McNeese ended the game with six hits, with two coming from Piancastelli. Saldivar ended the game with three RBI.



The Cowgirls will return to Joe Miller Field next week when McNeese will host the Southland Conference Tournament beginning Tuesday, May 8.



Final tournament seeding’s will be released when all games are finalized this weekend. Stay tuned to mcneesesports.com for all softball updates.

