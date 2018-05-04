Funeral arrangements, obituary released for local state trooper

The funeral arrangements and obituary have been released for Louisiana State Police Troop D Master Trooper Scott O'Connell.

O'Connell was with LSP for 18 years and resided in the Evangeline community.

According to James Anderson, spokesman for LSP, O'Connell died unexpectedly of natural causes.

Funeral services for M/T Scott Patrick O’Connell, 43, of Evangeline, will be held Monday, May 7, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Miguez Funeral Home with Pastor Gary DarDar officiating. Burial will follow at Grace Community Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home. Funeral home visitation for M/T O’Connell will begin Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will resume Monday at 8:00 a.m. until time of service. M/T O’Connell was a resident of the Evangeline Community for the past 18 ½ years having moved here from Oceanside, CA. He graduated from Ovid Elsie High School in Michigan. After high school Scott joined the United States Marine Corp where he served for six years retiring as a sergeant. He joined the Louisiana State Police in December of 2001. M/T O’Connell was a member of Troop D Honor Guard and the Mobile Field Task Force. He was honored by Troop D as the leader in Seat Belt Compliance. He was also a member of the Louisiana State Troopers Association. M/T O’Connell was recently laterally transferred to the Police Weights and Standards at Troop D. He was a member of Grace Community Baptist Church. Scott enjoyed the outdoors and even though he was an animal lover, he was an avid hunter. He spent his spare time collecting and repairing vehicles. He was a loving and devoted husband and a wonderful dad to his three children, Laney Daye, Caleb Joseph and Jacob Scott O’Connell. His survivors include his wife Jill LaSage O’Connell; his father and stepmother, Terry and Sallie O’Connell; his mother and stepfather Barb and James Ernst; his daughter, Laney Daye O’Connell; his two sons, Caleb Joseph and Jacob Scott O’Connell; his sisters, Missy (Shawn) Clementz; Mandy (Matt) Blaha; stepsister, Miranda Smith; niece, Megan and nephews Phillip and Bryce; brother, T. J. O’Connell (Lori Slaughter); and step-brothers, Zack, Josh and Ben Ernst. Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.

