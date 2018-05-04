Funeral arrangements, obituary released for local state trooper - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Funeral arrangements, obituary released for local state trooper

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
M/T Scott O'Connell (Source: Miguez Funeral Home) M/T Scott O'Connell (Source: Miguez Funeral Home)
JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) -

The funeral arrangements and obituary have been released for Louisiana State Police Troop D Master Trooper Scott O'Connell. 

O'Connell was with LSP for 18 years and resided in the Evangeline community. 

According to James Anderson, spokesman for LSP, O'Connell died unexpectedly of natural causes.

To view the obituary or send a card to the family click HERE. 

Funeral services for M/T Scott Patrick O’Connell, 43, of Evangeline, will be held Monday, May 7, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Miguez Funeral Home with Pastor Gary DarDar officiating. Burial will follow at Grace Community Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.

Funeral home visitation for M/T O’Connell will begin Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will resume Monday at 8:00 a.m. until time of service.

M/T O’Connell was a resident of the Evangeline Community for the past 18 ½ years having moved here from Oceanside, CA. He graduated from Ovid Elsie High School in Michigan. After high school Scott joined the United States Marine Corp where he served for six years retiring as a sergeant. He joined the Louisiana State Police in December of 2001. M/T O’Connell was a member of Troop D Honor Guard and the Mobile Field Task Force. He was honored by Troop D as the leader in Seat Belt Compliance. He was also a member of the Louisiana State Troopers Association. M/T O’Connell was recently laterally transferred to the Police Weights and Standards at Troop D. He was a member of Grace Community Baptist Church.

Scott enjoyed the outdoors and even though he was an animal lover, he was an avid hunter. He spent his spare time collecting and repairing vehicles. He was a loving and devoted husband and a wonderful dad to his three children, Laney Daye, Caleb Joseph and Jacob Scott O’Connell.

His survivors include his wife Jill LaSage O’Connell; his father and stepmother, Terry and Sallie O’Connell; his mother and stepfather Barb and James Ernst;

his daughter, Laney Daye O’Connell; his two sons, Caleb Joseph and Jacob Scott O’Connell; his sisters, Missy (Shawn) Clementz; Mandy (Matt) Blaha; stepsister, Miranda Smith; niece, Megan and nephews Phillip and Bryce; brother, T. J. O’Connell (Lori Slaughter); and step-brothers, Zack, Josh and Ben Ernst.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    Monitoring the Gulf for any developmentMonitoring the Gulf for any development

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly