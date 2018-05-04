Scam: Callers pose as state troopers to get personal information

It's not the first time scammers have posed as Louisiana State Troopers, but police say people are still falling victim to the fraudulent calls.

Troopers were first told about the scam in late 2017, when victims were called by scammers from what looked like a Louisiana State Police number. The caller pretends to be law enforcement and attempts to get personal information over the phone.

"Several recent complainants have made LSP aware of a new scam in which impersonators call potential victims stating that they are working on a fundraiser for either Louisiana State Police or Troopers,” according to a release from LSP.

Troopers stress no one should ever give unsolicited callers any personal information. That being said, Louisiana State Police would never ask for any type of payment, donation, or personal information over the phone.

"People should be aware that there are numerous organizations across the US that solicit monetary donations on behalf of police organizations, but LSP is not affiliated with any of these. Citizens should research charitable organizations carefully before deciding to send money to them."

Citizens who receive a suspected fraudulent call, should call the Louisiana State Analytical and Fusion Center (LA-SAFE) at (225) 925-4192.

