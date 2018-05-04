Lake Charles Regional Airport adds third daily flight

Lake Charles Regional Airport has added a third daily flight, according to its Facebook page.

The new American Airlines flight, which began Friday, departs from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport at 4:35 p.m. and arrives in Lake Charles at 5:49 p.m. It also departs from Lake Charles at 6:15 p.m. and arrives in Dallas at 7:39 p.m.

The flight will shift from early evening to late afternoon starting in June.

Previously, Lake Charles Regional Airport only offered two flights a day with service to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

For more information, visit its website.

