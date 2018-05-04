Billy Navarre Chevrolet honors Southwest Louisiana teachers

Next week is National Teacher Appreciation Week and for more than 30 years Billy Navarre Chevrolet has celebrated by letting teachers across Southwest Louisiana know they matter.

On Friday, Ryan Navarre and his team surprised teachers in their classrooms with a special clock. Each clock is engraved with the message "Thank you for changing the world one child at a time."

"Our inspiration is the teachers. It's all the work and effort they put into it. This is a job of love that teachers do. We're very thankful for the job they do and this is just a small token of appreciation for the work they put into this community," said Ryan Navarre.

The special clocks will be distributed to teachers across the five-parish area.

Copyright KPLC 2018. All rights reserved.