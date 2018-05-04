Cause of chemical plant fire under investigation, evacuation lifted in Duson

The cause of the fire at a chemical plant in Duson Thursday is under investigation and the evacuation order has been lifted, according to KATC-TV in Lafayette.

The Acadia Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said the fire started after Xylene and flammable containers exploded at Flow-Chem Technologies.

The Environmental Protection Agency says mixed Xylenes are used in products such as paint and various coatings, as well as blended into gasoline.

Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson said residents have been allowed back into their homes and do not need an air quality check. I-10 has reopened in both directions.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.