Man sought in connection with prescription fraud

The Calcasieu Parish Police Department is trying to identify a man who attempted to obtain a fraudulent prescription, says CPSO spokesperson Kim Myers.

On May 1, a CPSO detective responded to a local physician's office in reference to a fraudulent prescription that was called into a local pharmacy, says Myers.

Myers says while investigating, the detective reviewed the surveillance footage and saw the person responsible for picking up the prescription.

The suspect was seen driving a dark-colored car. Anyone who can identify the suspect should contact CPSO lead Detective Jill Feverjean at 936-1778.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.