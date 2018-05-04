Rabies vaccination clinic rescheduled

The drive-thru rabies vaccination clinic in Lake Charles has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 19. It will be held at the Burton Coliseum Complex parking lot, 7001 Gulf Highway.

The original date of Apr. 14 was canceled due to rain.

The vaccination and licensing fee for an animal who is already spayed or neutered is $8. The fee for unaltered pets is $10. Microchipping will also be available. Residents can pay with cash or checks only; no debit or credit cards will be accepted.

All cats must be in portable kennels.

Calcasieu Parish and Louisiana codes require all dogs and cats over 3 months of age be vaccinated and licensed. These drive-thru clinics help prevent the spread of rabies infection. Once vaccinated, pets are required to wear a rabies license tag. Cat owners are encouraged to place the tag on a humane, breakaway collar.

The legal definition of a pet owner is "any person, business or any other legal entity that provides care, harbors, acts as custodian, or permits an animal to remain on or about his premises." In the event someone is bitten, this person or entity could be held responsible.

For more information, contact Animal Services at 337-721-3720, or visit www.cppj.net.

