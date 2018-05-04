Southwest Louisiana attractions in virtual reality videos

Locals and visitors can now experience southwest Louisiana attractions in a compelling, interactive way.

The Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau has unveiled two 360-degree virtual reality videos. You can float thru quiet marshes on an eco-tour, go crabbing along the Creole Nature Trail, dance to live music at a downtown festival or enjoy all sorts of Cajun fusion culinary delights.

"Virtual reality and 360 video transport viewers into the middle of the action by enabling them to travel into and explore different environments. We hope these videos will make vacation planning to southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles even more compelling and immerse," said executive director Shelley Johnson.

This media is available for viewing on smart phones, tablets, desktop computers and virtual reality headsets. The videos can also be viewed at Visit Lake Charles' YouTube channel, the Facebook page and at www.visitlakecharles.org/swla360.

Copyright KPLC 2018. All rights reserved.