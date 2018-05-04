Hundreds set to ride in annual Tour Lafitte

Bicycle riders will be taking off from the Lake Charles Civic Center as part of the annual Tour Lafitte to raise money for the Louisiana Special Olympics.

All rides will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 5. Registration opens at 6 a.m.

For more information, you can visit http://tourlafitte.com.

Coach Jason Oertling, his son and special Olympian Kirby Oertling, and Southern Bicycle Store owner John Viator joined 7News Sunrise to talk about the meaning behind the ride, and how it benefits special athletes across the area.

