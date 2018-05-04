Southwest Louisiana arrest report: May 3, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana arrest report: May 3, 2018

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Sheila Lynn Glenn, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, bicycle front and rear lamps, direct contempt of court. Bond: $12,000.

Theresa Ann Beaugh, 45, Sulphur: Possession of cocaine.

Derrell Wayne Smith, Jr., 21, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Angel Antoinette Perrault, 18, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace. Bond: $250.

Elvin Lee Joseph, 26, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Austin Blake Weaver, 21, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.

Casey Scott Parker, 18, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Austin Lee Dailey-Anderson, 24, Lake Charles: Drug paraphernalia, direct contempt of court.

David Dwayne Whit, Jr., 31, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Michael Wayne Wilson, 37, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.

Mary Elizabeth Jeffers, 49, Iowa: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture, or produce; drug paraphernalia.

Kevin Dwayne Chavis, Sr., 50, Lake Charles: Partial reimbursement by indigents, drug paraphernalia, probation violation.

Jeremy James Landreneau, 26, Ragley: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, possession of a prescription for a drug, possession of drugs, probation detainer. Bond: $9,000.

Horace Devon Jason, 25, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Brock Anthony Guidry, 42, Rayne: Violations of protective orders, stalking. Bond: $10,000.

Karl Andrus, 38, Crowley: Forgery. Bond: $20,000.

Robert Jay Courville, 53, Lake Charles: Simple criminal damage to property. Bond: $10,000.

Angelique Star Joubert, 35, Opelousas: Theft; possession of drugs with the intent to produce, manufacture, or distribute.

Albert Z. Jenkins, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs.

Roland Joseph Holmes, 24, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Javeon Jaron Green, 17, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Joshua Jermaine Richard, 26, Vinton: Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft, illegal possession of stolen things, simple criminal damage to property, drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer. Bond: $1,500.

Robert Lee Temple, 51, Vinton: Direct contempt of court.

Jerry Michael Compton, 55, Ragley: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, tail lamps. Bond: $600.

