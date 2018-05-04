Civic Center celebrates National Day of Prayer

Americans across the country gathered yesterday in different venues for a day of prayer and fellowship.

It was a celebration where hundreds of people from all faiths came together.

"We're going to pray for our country, we're going pray for our politicians, pray for our leaders, pray for our men and women in the military," says Bruce Hamilton, a board member for the non-profit who put together the service at the Civic Center.

Hamilton says with the power of prayer anything is possible. "For people who experienced the word of God and who know it, they know when people get together and you bring in the masses and you pray over people it can change lives."

There was singing, Prayer, and guests such as best-selling author Lee Strobel who was the keynote speaker for the event.

One teen says it was an eye-opening experience and Strobel's words taught him an important lesson.

"With faith, you can do a lot of things no matter who you are or how your heart is it's about repetition and faith and God can do the impossible," says Troye Collins.

