Calcasieu D.A. filing formal charges against former state trooper

Jimmy Rogers in 2014. (Source: KPLC) Jimmy Rogers in 2014. (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Former State Trooper Jimmy Rogers was arrested and booked on 74 counts of injuring public records and one count of malfeasance in office earlier this week.

Calcasieu District Attorney John DeRosier says they have accepted the charges.

"We are in the process of preparing formal charges," said DeRosier.

DeRosier says the "injuring public records" charge has to do with tickets with inaccurate times on them.

"While legitimate in nature, relative to the person that got them, they're legitimate tickets, the time on those tickets was not the time they were actually written," said DeRosier.

He won't give details of the ongoing investigation except to say...

"I'm going to assume that there's a financial benefit to that."

Attorney Ron Richard says Rogers is not giving interviews.

 "As an attorney I just never let my clients speak while charges are pending," said Richard.

Richard says Rogers denies the charges.

"Talk about a man who probably sang the national anthem at more events in this town than anyone else, understands the gravity of the charges but is confident both in himself and his faith in God that he will be vindicated and all will be made right in the end," said Richard.

If convicted, Rogers could receive up to five years in prison and up to a five thousand dollar fine on each count. 

Rogers has been released on bond.  So far, no court date is set.

