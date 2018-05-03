UPDATE: I-10 eastbound and westbound lanes now open, DEQ available for air checks

The Department of Environmental Quality will be available to check the air quality of nearby residents by request today in response to the fire at the chemical plant near Duson, says KPLC reporter Dakota Watson who's on the scene.

DEQ also says they will be checking businesses and expect them to be reopening by noon.

Also, I-10 eastbound and westbound are back open after the fire at a chemical plant in Duson.

Yesterday, KATC's Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said I-10 westbound and eastbound was closed near the Duson exit.

Louisiana State Police Hazmat ordered a five-mile radius evacuation around the fire.

KATC reports that the fire happened at Flow-Chem Technologies, "a specialty oilfield chemical provider that operates across Gulf of Mexico and US onshore market with blending facilities located at Rayne, Louisiana and Pleasanton, Texas in the U.S. and multiple warehouses."

No injuries have been reported.

7News will monitor the situation and update the story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.