Bills signed into Louisiana law by Gov. Edwards

By Jillian Corder, Assistant News Director
Gov. John Bel Edwards (Instagram: @Louisiana_Gov Gov. John Bel Edwards (Instagram: @Louisiana_Gov
BATON ROUGE, LA (KPLC) -

Governor John Bel Edwards signed twenty bills from the 2018 Legislative Session into law on Thursday, May 3.

Here's a list of those new acts:

ACT 1 – SB 175 Provides for the establishment and maintenance of a monument on the east side of the state capitol to honor the sacrifices of Louisiana Gold Star Families

ACT 2 – SB 174 Provides relative to the Old Arsenal Museum

ACT 3 – SB 167 Re-creates the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry

ACT 4 – HB 28 Provides for the vesting period for members of the Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Louisiana

ACT 5 – HB 75 Updates citations and terminology for certain child care facilities in provisions relating to sex offenders

ACT 6 – HB 109 Re-creates the Department of Children and Family Services

ACT 7 – HB 247 Provides relative to types of coverage available under surplus lines insurance

ACT 8 – HB 313 Provides for the frequency of meetings of the Louisiana Agricultural Commodities Commission

ACT 9 – HB 325 Establishes a permit fee for milk, dairy farms, and milk processing plants

ACT 10 – HB 330 Provides for insurance producer prelicensing program requirements

ACT 11 – HB 363 Provides relative to the registration of controlling persons for business entities acting as insurance producers

ACT 12 – HB 366 Provides relative to nonprofit funeral service associations

ACT 13 – HB 641 Provides relative to the licensing and regulation of insurance producers

ACT 14 – SB 35 Provides relative to the discretion vested in the commissioner of insurance to levy fines for the violation of complaint directives

ACT 15 – SB 36 Provides relative to continuing education requirements for insurance producers

ACT 16 – SB 37 Provides relative to the registration of catastrophe or emergency claims adjusters

ACT 17 – SB 86 Provides relative to continuing education for insurance adjusters

ACT 18 – SB 87 Provides relative to the electronic filing of documents

ACT 20 – SB 272 Provides for health insurance policy coverage of incarcerated persons prior to adjudication

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

