Bills signed into Louisiana law by Gov. Edwards

Governor John Bel Edwards signed twenty bills from the 2018 Legislative Session into law on Thursday, May 3.

Here's a list of those new acts:

ACT 1 – SB 175 Provides for the establishment and maintenance of a monument on the east side of the state capitol to honor the sacrifices of Louisiana Gold Star Families

ACT 2 – SB 174 Provides relative to the Old Arsenal Museum

ACT 3 – SB 167 Re-creates the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry

ACT 4 – HB 28 Provides for the vesting period for members of the Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Louisiana

ACT 5 – HB 75 Updates citations and terminology for certain child care facilities in provisions relating to sex offenders

ACT 6 – HB 109 Re-creates the Department of Children and Family Services

ACT 7 – HB 247 Provides relative to types of coverage available under surplus lines insurance

ACT 8 – HB 313 Provides for the frequency of meetings of the Louisiana Agricultural Commodities Commission

ACT 9 – HB 325 Establishes a permit fee for milk, dairy farms, and milk processing plants

ACT 10 – HB 330 Provides for insurance producer prelicensing program requirements

ACT 11 – HB 363 Provides relative to the registration of controlling persons for business entities acting as insurance producers

ACT 12 – HB 366 Provides relative to nonprofit funeral service associations

ACT 13 – HB 641 Provides relative to the licensing and regulation of insurance producers

ACT 14 – SB 35 Provides relative to the discretion vested in the commissioner of insurance to levy fines for the violation of complaint directives

ACT 15 – SB 36 Provides relative to continuing education requirements for insurance producers

ACT 16 – SB 37 Provides relative to the registration of catastrophe or emergency claims adjusters

ACT 17 – SB 86 Provides relative to continuing education for insurance adjusters

ACT 18 – SB 87 Provides relative to the electronic filing of documents

ACT 20 – SB 272 Provides for health insurance policy coverage of incarcerated persons prior to adjudication

