Local students selected to serve as pages in Louisiana House of Representatives

Each year, hundreds of students from across the state have the opportunity to take part in the Louisiana House of representatives Page Program. Three current and former students of Sam Houston high school, Hannah Zimmerman (junior at Sam Houston), Alyssa Foreman (freshman at McNeese) and Savannah Andrews (freshman at Brigham Young University) were recently selected to serve as pages for the latter part of the current session. Most pages are usually high school or college students who live in/near Baton Rouge, which makes this opportunity that much special.

Pages perform a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags to distributing amendments on the House floor. The program as a whole serves as a unique educational opportunity, providing young people with the opportunity to learn and even participate in the legislative process. Pages are given the opportunity to observe Louisiana lawmakers, lobbyists,and staff working together in the legislative process. The pages learn how a bill becomes a law and the overall structure of state government.

During the program, pages are required to stay in the Baton Rouge area,when Shannon Foolkes, principal at Sam Houston, heard about the students and their need for housing, she arranged for all three girls to stay with her mom, who lives just a few minutes away from the capitol.

"When I heard they were looking for a place to stay, I immediately thought of my mom, she lives only minutes from the capitol and would love the chance to help out some amazing big sam kids" Shannon Foolkes, Principal

The girls are the first students from Sam Houston to serve in the program.They said their involvement in their schools Teenage Republicans Club helped inspire them to apply for the page program.

"I've been really involved with the Teenage Republicans club at Sam Houston, so that's been like a really good gateway into getting involved with this so that's really how it all started." Hannah Zimmerman, student page

They are really excited to begin legislative duties and hope that this opportunity could possibly lead to a future career in politics.

"I think it's going to be awesome to just be involved, hands-on with the legislative process."

The young ladies will serve as pages during the current session, which will run from May 7th-June 4th.

Hannah Zimmerman will page for Rep. Stephen Dwight

Allysa Foreman will page for Rep. James Armes

Savannah Andrews will page for Rep. Mike Danahay

