Sulphur police provide timeline of officer-involved shooting

The Sulphur Police Department along with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police held a news conference Thursday on Wednesday's officer-involved shooting.

According to Sulphur Police Chief Lewis Coats, Cody Light stole a pick-up truck from a job site in Vidor, Texas, on Tuesday, May 1. It's believed the keys were left in floorboard of the truck.

The morning of Wednesday, May 2, Light is accused of burglarizing a business and stealing a shotgun in Vinton. The suspect in that burglary was driving a black pick-up truck matching the description of the stolen Chevy. The Sulphur Police Department got involved around 1:58 p.m. when a woman on Shasta St. called about a white male making sexual remarks towards her before driving away. She also reported the man was driving a black truck.

At around 2:16 p.m. Sulphur Police received a call about a white male riding a bicycle on Carr Lane with a shotgun. About three minutes later, police got another call about a man carrying a shotgun entering the woods between East Beglis Parkway and Post Oak Road near Auto Zone. Due to the close proximity to W.W. Lewis Middle School, Our Lady's School, and the Sulphur Regional Library, all were placed on lock down.

"We got a guy with a gun near a school," says Chief Coats. "At this point we are on high alert."

While officers are setting up a perimeter, they receive a call about a black truck in a canal on Roxanne St. By running the plates police say they confirmed the plates had been switched, and it was the stolen truck from Vidor.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., authorities receive a phone call about a white man entering a home on Texas St. According to Chief Coats, the man confronted an elderly couple with a shotgun.

"A struggle ensues," says Chief Coats, "The man leaves the house after the elderly couple pulls handguns on him."

The woman tries to shoot the suspect, but her hand gun's safety is on, according to Coats. The suspect took the couple's prescription medication and left.

At some point, the suspect stole a ATV and rode it to Georgia St., where he broke into a home with a woman and her children inside. He stole car keys and took off in their vehicle.

By 3:00 p.m. officers were following the suspect, who turned down Royal Oak Ln, police say. The street was a dead end and the suspect turned and went through yards to get on Division St. His travels continued through fences and soccer fields at Sulphur Parks & Recreation.

Police lost the suspect momentarily, but were receiving reports he crashed the car on South Hazel and Well Drive. Police say the suspect was back on foot when he broke into another house through the backdoor and officers came to set up a perimeter.

At the same time, police receive multiple reports that a man is shooting at cars on I-10 between mile markers 22 and 23.

"We have been unable to confirm the gunfire," says Coats. "But he was apparently trying to intimidate people to stop to steal their car from them."

Around the same time, authorities receive reports that a man stole a car from Republic Waste Disposal and Trash Pickup Services on Cities Service Highway.

'At this point we've lost him," says Coats.

When officers arrived on the scene, the car owner was able to track his iPad, helping officers get a handle on where the suspect was on LA 27 and Walker Rd.

"Apparently he saw us before we saw him," says Coats. "He began traveling through yards and fields."

The suspect continues to drive through yards in the stolen car before crashing near Tara St. in Carlyss.

Again, back on foot, the suspect allegedly broke into the workshop of a home and stole a BB gun and a gallon of cherry vanilla ice cream.

Officers spotted the suspect headed to another house.

"The officer saw he had a gun, he gave the appropriate commands, he raised the gun, and the officer had to defend himself," says Chief Coats.

After the suspect was shot, first aid was administered and he was airlifted to a local hospital.

Chief Coats says the suspect, Cody Light, is out of ICU and is being monitored by Sulphur police officers. Bond has not been set at this time, but charges against Light include aggravated robbery, multiple counts of property damage, multiple counts of theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, aggravated flight, multiple counts of home invasion, and warrants out of Alabama. Chief Coats says that additional charges may be added as the investigation continues.

Light is wanted in Alabama in connection to a shooting involving a district attorney investigator, who was not injured in the incident. You can read more about that here.

The investigation is ongoing.

Below is a time line of events from that chase provided by SPD to 7News:

