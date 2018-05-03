Man accused of shooting at Marshall Co. DA investigator shot by police in Louisiana

Arab police the search for a Marshall County man facing charges in connection with shots fired at a district attorney investigator is over.

35-year-old Cody Light is wanted for allegedly shooting at a district attorney investigator last week, but the bullets hit the investigator's car. The investigator was not injured.

It happened when the investigator went to a mobile home park off Lookout Drive just outside of Arab last week to look into a stolen vehicle case.

Our sister station KPLC in Louisiana is reporting that a suspect was shot by police following a manhunt and police chase that began in Sulphur and ended in Carlyss, said Sulphur Police Chief.

Arab police shared that story on their Facebook page on Thursday morning.

Investigators say no officers were injured. The suspect, who was shot in the neck, was transported to a local hospital. Coats said the officer who shot him began administering life-saving efforts. A Sulphur firefighter whose parents lived in the area also administered aid.

Arab police say that suspect is Cody Light.

Investigators say they were notified Wednesday night of the situation and assisted the police in the case.

Arab police say Light is well known to their law enforcement agency. He's had approximately 16 arrests since the year 2004. That's averaging just over one a year. Police say, when he is extradited back to Alabama, he will be charged with attempted murder and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

