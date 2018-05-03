LCPD arrests man in group accused of beating victim with hammer

The Lake Charles Police Department arrested one man involved with jumping and robbing a victim along with two other suspects who haven't been found, according to Lt. Kevin Kirkum of LCPD.

Around 4:45 am on Apr. 25 2018, police responded to a report of an armed robbery and beating of a victim on Gerstner Memorial Drive, says Kirkum.

Kirkum says after investigating, detectives learned that Jarret Raiford, 24, and two other men had beaten the victim with a hammer and a pipe, then robbed him. The suspect suffered facial lacerations, facial fractures, and broken teeth.

Raiford was arrested and charged with armed robbery and aggravated second-degree battery, Kirkum says. His bond is set at $350,000.

Police are still attempting to verify the other two suspects, says Kirkum. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake Charles Police Department or Lead Detective Dustin Gaudet.

