Cell phone suspected cause of fire that injured La toddler

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a house fire that resulted in a 1-year-old receiving 2nd degree burns to her head, arms, and legs.

The Jeanerette Fire Department notified the OSFM about the fire just before 1 a.m, Thursday.

A 14-year-old told investigators he was sleeping in a room with his 1-year-old sister when he woke to the smell of smoke and saw a fire on the mattress.

Detectives have determined the origin of the fire to be the bed, where a cell phone was laying while plugged into an electrical outlet. At this time, the cause is undetermined with the inability to rule out electrical malfunction due to a cell phone charging.

The toddler was taken to a Galveston hospital for treatment.

The OSFM is reminding the public that electronic devices should always be properly ventilated while they are being charged. It is recommended that cell phones remain on a hard surface while charging to prevent overheating.

