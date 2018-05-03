Corrections officers at Angola stop an attempted escape - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Corrections officers at Angola stop an attempted escape

Angola Prison (Source: KPLC) Angola Prison (Source: KPLC)
Angola, Louisiana -

State Corrections officials report a prisoner from Calcasieu Parish attempted to escape from Angola, according to Communications Director for Louisiana Corrections Ken Pastorick. 

Around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, officers at the Louisiana State Penitentiary were able to foil the escape by the prisoner who was working in a field, Pastorick says in press release. Kristopher Schoeing was seen running from a farm line. 

The release says he disobeyed an officer's verbal command to stop, and the officer fired a warning shot.  Schoeing continued to run, and the officer fired another shot.  Responding officers managed to tackle Schoeing and restrain him. 

They say at no time was the prisoner close to escaping and he was not hit by either gunshot  Angola's EMT staff transported Schoeing to the prison's treatment center for evaluation by both the medical and mental health staff says Pastorick.

Schoeing is serving a life sentence out of Calcasieu Parish for aggravated rape.  He has been locked up at Angola since April 3, 2000.

An investigation into this incident is underway.

