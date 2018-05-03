McNeese softball team preparing for Southland Conference tournament

The McNeese softball team is wrapping up its regular season, and turning its sights to the Southland conference tournament.

The tournament will be held in Lake Charles from May 8 to 11.

Head softball coach James Landreneau joined 7News Sunrise to share some of the details of the upcoming tournament and tell us what he thinks of the season so far.

You can purchase tickets in person at the Jack Doland Field House, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at mcneesetickets.com.

All-tournament ticket prices are $25 for adults and $10 for youth. Single game tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for youth.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.