Southwest Louisiana arrest report: May 2, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana arrest report: May 2, 2018

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Anthony William Bailey, 33, Ponchatoula: Out-of-state detainer, resisting an officer, vehicle license required. Bond: $8,000.

Vernon Paul Burgin, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, possession of stolen things, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.

Cody Wayne Royer, 34, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things. Bond: $6,000.

David Fred Smith, 25, Orange, TX: Possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of drugs, illegal carrying of weapons, drug paraphernalia, lighted lamps required, direct contempt of court. Bond: $14,500.

Khalum Patrick Brewer, 27, Houston, TX: Domestic abuse battery.

Curtis Ray Coleman, 41, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Shavon Shinetta Prescott, 18, Vinton: Disturbing the peace. Bond: $250.

Natasha Lee Pago, 35, Westlake: Operating while intoxicated, reckless operation, hit-and-run driving, possession of alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle.

Melanie Hope Wimberly, 46, West Monroe: Theft, simple burglary. Bond: $50,000.

Robert Alan Hebert, Jr., 26, Welsh: Direct contempt of court.

Stevie Ann Nope, 21, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Allyson Lorranie Lyons, 22, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, attempted possession of drugs.

Trent Douglas Walthall, 38, Nederland, TX: Theft, issuing worthless checks. Bond: $1,000,000.

Michael Joseph Vidrine, Jr., 17, Vinton: Simple burglary, theft. Bond: $500.

Kendel Detron Meaux, 17, Vinton: Simple burglary, theft. Bond: $500.

Kimberly Dawn Solieau, 46, Ragley: Violations of registration provisions, possession of marijuana, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, no motor vehicle insurance. Bond: $1,350.

Bryan Keith Mears, 38, Kinder: Theft, possession of drugs, possession of marijuana. Bond: $1,000.

Takeisha Lyndell Breaux, 32, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.

Lawrence Anthony Thibodeaux, Jr., 47, Iowa: Theft, drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, criminal trespass, direct contempt of court. Bond: $2,500.

