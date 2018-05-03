Louisiana Pirate Festival sets sail today

The Louisiana Pirate Festival gets started today, and pirates of all ages are invited to take part in the ten-day celebration.

Carnival rides, games, live music, a children’s area and multiple other forms of entertainment will ensure there is something for everyone in the family.

The festival runs from May 3 through the 13 and gets started with a bang as they fire off the cannons and capture the mayor.

Parades, a costume ball, and so much more will lead up to the grand finale of fireworks over the city.

The Pirate Festival is over sixty years old and claims to be the oldest festival in Lake Charles.

The festival begins by the Lake Charles Civic Center with the Buccaneer Landing as they invade the city.

For a list of events during the festival, and more information visit their website HERE.

