LC city council decides not to revoke restaurant 3Topia's alcohol permit

Wednesday night city council decided whether or not to a Lake Charles restaurant can continue to sell alcohol.

The alcohol board voted unanimously to revoke 3Topia's liquor license last month.

Multiple people on both sides of the issue stood up to voice their concerns at Wednesday night's meeting.

"We are just tired of being woken up in the middle of the night....sleeping in earplugs sometimes (and) having our small child sleep in earplugs because it's loud," said Jan Penfield, who is for the restaurant's permit being revoked. "I'm not calling before 10:00 p.m....you look out the window at 10:30 p.m. and there's not a lot of cars. You look out at 12:00 a.m. and it's packed."

Theresa Grayson thinks it's unfair that the owner of the restaurant is facing penalties like this when there are other restaurants in the area as well.

"There's been times where I've driven by and there's no cars in his parking lot but Rikenjaks is full," she said. "The parking lot across the street from his business is full of cars. There's been weekends where we've passed by Albertsons full of motorcycles, cars, loud music (and) nobody says anything."

After much discussion, the council decided in a six to one vote to allow 3Topia to keep their liquor license, but with stipulations.

Those stipulations are no loitering outside, noise control, more security outside the restaurant, and they'll begin closing down on weekends at 1:30 a.m.

The owner of 3Topia will meet back with the council for an update in six months.

