LC city council approves 240 space RV park off Highway 90

A month ago debate over a 242 space RV park caused Lake Charles city council to delay making a decision.

Wednesday night the future of the RV park was decided.

Tony Schlesinger is excited to build his new home on McNabb Street, but he's worried about a potential 240 spaced RV Park

"No one wants it, no one," he said. "It's not a good idea."

Schlesinger has been against this RV Park from the start. The park would be located up the street off of Highway 90, and he's worried about issues like safety and property values.

"The property here may not be as valuable as south Lake Charles, but we need to keep it where it's at verses depreciating the value here," he said.

Last month the Lake Charles city council deferred its decision, but Wednesday night Schlesinger and plenty others came to voice their opposition.

Some council members were for the RV park.

"They're going to abide by all the new specifications, and I rode through that area and it's a lot more isolated than my particular RV camp is so I'm all for it," said councilman Johnnie Thibodeaux.

But others including Mary Morris whose district it would be built in were against it.

With a four to three vote the park will be coming to North Lake Charles leaving Schlesinger upset.

"I thought it would be dismissed, but apparently I was wrong," he said.

But it's not changing his decision to build his new home.

"Oh it's going to be built with protection," he said. "Lots of it."

The RV park's realtor said the developer will spend around $6.5 million on the park that will come with a pool, a meeting place, a laundry area, and a fitness center.

Copyright 2018 KPLC All rights reserved?