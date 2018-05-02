LC city council approves 240 space RV park off Highway 90 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LC city council approves 240 space RV park off Highway 90

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A month ago debate over a 242 space RV park caused Lake Charles city council to delay making a decision.

Wednesday night the future of the RV park was decided. 

Tony Schlesinger is excited to build his new home on McNabb Street, but he's worried about a potential 240 spaced RV Park 

"No one wants it, no one," he said. "It's not a good idea." 

Schlesinger has been against this RV Park from the start. The park would be located up the street off of Highway 90, and he's worried about issues like safety and property values. 

 "The property here may not be as valuable as south Lake Charles, but we need to keep it where it's at verses depreciating the value here," he said. 

Last month the Lake Charles city council deferred its decision, but Wednesday night Schlesinger and plenty others came to voice their opposition. 

Some council members were for the RV park. 

 "They're going to abide by all the new specifications, and I rode through that area and it's a lot more isolated than my particular RV camp is so I'm all for it," said councilman Johnnie Thibodeaux. 

But others including Mary Morris whose district it would be built in were against it. 

With a four to three vote the park will be coming to North Lake Charles leaving Schlesinger upset. 

"I thought it would be dismissed, but apparently I was wrong," he said. 

But it's not changing his decision to build his new home. 

"Oh it's going to be built with protection," he said. "Lots of it." 

The RV park's realtor said the developer will spend around $6.5 million on the park that will come with a pool, a meeting place, a laundry area, and a fitness center. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC All rights reserved?

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    Monitoring the Gulf for any developmentMonitoring the Gulf for any development

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly