McNeese's Blake Elliott selected for NCAA Golf Regional at Texas A&M

McNeese Cowboy golfer Blake Elliott was announced on Wednesday as one of 45 individuals that have qualified to play in the 2018 NCAA Men’s Golf Championships.



Elliott will be one of 10 individuals to join 13 teams at the Texas A&M Regional which will be played at the Traditions Club in Bryan, Texas May 14-16.



The junior from Liberty Hill, Texas will be making his third straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament and the first playing as an individual. He was in the starting lineup in both 2016 and 2017 when the Cowboys qualified for the tournament as a team after winning the Southland Conference Championship and earning the league’s automatic bid.



“I’m very proud of Blake,” said McNeese head coach Austin Burk. “This is a great honor for him and also for our golf program. It’s going to be fun to watch him play against some of the top players in the nation.”



Elliott, who led the Cowboys and ranked No. 1 in the Southland Conference with a 71.31 average, is ranked No. 132 in the nation and 38th regionally, which was high enough to earn him an individual spot.



He posted a 1-6-1 record on the season against players ranked in the top 20 nationally and will see three of those individuals at the Texas A&M Regional.



Last year at the NCAA Austin Regional, Elliott finished in a tie for 18th on the individual leaderboard with a 1-over par 214 following rounds of 73-73-68. His 68 on the final round was the third-lowest score of the day among all golfers in the regional.



He recently placed second at the Southland Conference Championships, marking his second consecutive top-five finish at the league tournament.



In 12 tournaments on the season, he’s shot par or better in 27 of the 35 rounds played, including 10 rounds in the 60s with a low of 65, that coming in the final round of the Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational during the fall season.



He’s had seven top 10 finishes on the year and five in the top five, including three second-place finishes.



Teams participating at the Texas A&M Regional include Texas A&M, Baylor, Clemson, Kentucky, UCLA, Ole Miss, South Carolina, San Francisco, Georgia, Mississippi State, UNC Wilmington, Northern Colorado, and Bradley.



Individuals that qualified along with Elliott are Michael Perras of Houston, Mitchell Meissner (Rice), Zander Lozano (UTSA), Mario Carmona (Rice), Hunter Eichhorn (Marquette), Lewis George (Central Arkansas), Jake Brown (Indiana), Matt Murlick (Marquette), and Michael Sass (College of Charleston).

