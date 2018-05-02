Popular children's show "Paw Patrol" is coming to Lake Charles

"Paw Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue" is coming to the Lake Charles Civic Center October 9th and 10th according to the show's website.

The live show is based on the Nickelodeon show and will feature the popular characters Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Everest.

Ticket information will be released at a later date.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.