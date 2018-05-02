GOOD NEWS! All I-10 lanes open through Lake Charles, officials say surface repairs completed

A truck picks up construction cones on I-10 in Lake Charles. (Source: KPLC viewer)

All lanes on I-10 through Lake Charles have reopened.

Sgt. James Anderson says surface work has been completed on the interstate and the bridge, although work is still being done underneath the bridge and overpasses.

The eastbound lanes were closed first, then the westbound lanes.

Repairs to the 210 bridge are expected to take place next.

