Signatures Salon hit by a car again - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A hit and run Saturday morning left a Lake Charles salon picking up the pieces, for the second time.

Signatures Salon Manager, Noel Mills, describes what happened early Saturday morning.

"I was boarding a flight to New York at about 5 a.m.Saturday morning and my phone just kept going off from a phone number I didn't recognize, so I finally answered it," said Mills. "I was literally sitting in my airplane seat and it was Lake Charles Police Department."

LCPD said a driver was traveling south on Canal Street, crossed over West McNeese, jumped the curb and crashed into the corner of Signatures Salon. The driver left the scene before anyone got there. 

"My mouth just dropped and I had no words, they literally just closed the main cabin door so I'm like there's no way we can get off this plane," said Master Stylist, Lindsi White.

White and Mills say strangely enough this isn't the first time.

"My first reaction was almost to laugh, but it was obviously a shock because almost exactly three years ago, this exact same thing happened to us," said Mills. 

Something that doesn't make too much sense to the girls.

"I was telling one of my instructors in New York this is the second time this is happening," said White. "She's like, are you near any bars, I was like no, it doesn't make sense. There's a Walgreens right here, there's some apartments, it doesn't make sense for it to happen two times. It's not like it's on the road or anything like that."

Iron poles were installed the last time to prevent this, but the driver drove right in between.

"I don't know if we're gonna put up an iron fence around the entire place now, but it was definitely a déjà vu moment to have it happen a second time," said Mills. 

Fortunately, this time, it was a much easier cleanup. They only had to close the salon for a day.

LCPD says the driver left behind the bumper of his 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Eventually, investigators were able to track down 33-year-old Kenneth Cormier and cite him for hit and run, suspended driver's license, and no insurance.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

