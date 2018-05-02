Proposal for mandatory recess in Louisiana public schools - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Proposal to make recess mandatory in Louisiana public schools

(Source: Pablo) (Source: Pablo)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A proposal to make recess mandatory in Louisiana public schools is closer to becoming a reality.

Last week a house education committee approved house bill 842, which would require daily recess for public school students in grades K-8.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Beryl Amedee, R-Houma.

If the bill passes, it would be an addition to the current law requiring public schools to allocate 30 minutes for physical activity,  which would include P.E. classes.

The proposed law would additionally require each school to provide at least 30 minutes of recess each day.

One parent, Indiana Rideaux, said more time for recess is necessary for students to take a break from academic rigors and re-group.

"Even if they're having a bad day they can run out some of that negative energy and come back and start all over." Rideaux said.

However, some question how it could impact the timing of the school day.

Debra Schum, executive director of the Louisiana Association of Principals, said there needs to be more discussion about how lawmakers will actually implement the law.

"It's not about recess, It's about the wording in that bill," Schum said. "We're in favor of having a conversation about how to make this work, but if you mandate the 30 minutes and then talk about how it will work, something is going to end up being eliminated that people will not want to have eliminated."

The bill now awaits debate on the house floor Monday. 

If passed, the law would not apply to charter or private schools.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    Monitoring the Gulf for any developmentMonitoring the Gulf for any development

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly