Viewers capture video of foot chase before officer-involved shooting

KPLC viewers captured video footage of a foot chase in Carlyss Wednesday afternoon.

Terrell Istre, Clarence McGuire and Isaiah Istre were in the area of the chase.

They saw the suspect run behind a house as officers canvassed the area. Authorities said the man was running with a long-gun.

Authorities say the suspect was shot by police when he produced a firearm. He was transported to a hospital.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.