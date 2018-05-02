CITGO responds to oil spill in Calcasieu River

After the early Tuesday morning oil spill into the Calcasieu River near CITGO, the company has released a statement.

“The leak that occurred at CITGO yesterday, May 1, has been secured and cleanup is complete," says CITGO Vice President and General Manager Jerry Dunn. "The impacted area has been cleared for normal operations by regulatory agencies."

The U.S. Coast Guard reports two barrels of an oil mixture spilled into the Calcasieu River around 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 1. The oil was expected to evaporate quickly in the heat, while crews worked to boom the area and use a vacuum to remove the product.

Dunn went on to say, "CITGO personnel worked with all agencies to ensure quick and efficient clean-up measures were taken."

The cause of the spill is still under investigation.

