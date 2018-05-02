LSP: Man shot by police stole truck in Vidor, burglarized Vinton - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

breaking

LSP: Man shot by police stole truck in Vidor, burglarized Vinton business before reaching Sulphur

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Raycom News Network) (Source: Raycom News Network)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

A suspect was shot by police following a manhunt and police chase that began in Sulphur and ended in Carlyss, Sulphur Police Chief Lewis Coats has confirmed.

Coats said no officers were injured. The suspect, who was shot in the neck, was transported to a local hospital. Coats said the officer who shot him began administering life-saving efforts. A Sulphur firefighter whose parents lived in the area also administered aid.

Sgt. James Anderson, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop D, said Coats has asked state police to investigate the shooting.

Anderson said the suspect had no identification on him and has yet to be identified. The state police Bureau of Investigations is working to identify him.

Multiple charges are pending against him.

Anderson said the suspect stole a truck in Vidor, Texas, before traveling to Louisiana, where he burglarized a business. He stole a shotgun and headed to Sulphur. 

The suspect, who has not been identified, stole two cars as he tried to escape, Coats said. He also ran across I-10 on foot with a gun.

A witness said she was going to pick up her children from school when she got on the interstate at the Cities Service entrance. It wasn't long after that a shirtless man, waving a gun, ran onto the interstate without stopping, she said.

"It's like he wasn't even scared, he was just holding his gun acting like he was going to shoot at cars," the witness said.

Sulphur Police Department spokesman Mel Estess said the incident began around 2:45 p.m.

Coats said authorities are "still piecing everything together," but the call first came in as a vehicle accident near Carr Lane. Neighbors in the area reported that the driver left on foot with a long-gun. Police began searching the Kentwood subdivision.

The man said the suspect forced entry into a home, where he had a woman and her children at gunpoint before he stole the woman's vehicle, Coats said. The suspect then traveled to McMurry Park, where he crashed on a dead end street near the park.

He then ran on foot onto I-10 still carrying a long-gun, Coats said. He crossed I-10 into the Waste Management Facility, where he carjacked an employee's vehicle.

Sulphur police, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and state troopers caught up with him in Carlyss.

Anderson said he entered a residence in Carlyss and stole another weapon before leaving on foot.

A Sulphur officer found him behind a residence and shots were fired. The suspect was struck in the neck.

Several Sulphur schools were on lockdown, but the all-clear was given.

7News is on the scene and will update this story with more information.  

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    Monitoring the Gulf for any developmentMonitoring the Gulf for any development

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly