LSP: Man shot by police stole truck in Vidor, burglarized Vinton business before reaching Sulphur

A suspect was shot by police following a manhunt and police chase that began in Sulphur and ended in Carlyss, Sulphur Police Chief Lewis Coats has confirmed.

Coats said no officers were injured. The suspect, who was shot in the neck, was transported to a local hospital. Coats said the officer who shot him began administering life-saving efforts. A Sulphur firefighter whose parents lived in the area also administered aid.

Sgt. James Anderson, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop D, said Coats has asked state police to investigate the shooting.

Anderson said the suspect had no identification on him and has yet to be identified. The state police Bureau of Investigations is working to identify him.

Multiple charges are pending against him.

Anderson said the suspect stole a truck in Vidor, Texas, before traveling to Louisiana, where he burglarized a business. He stole a shotgun and headed to Sulphur.

The suspect, who has not been identified, stole two cars as he tried to escape, Coats said. He also ran across I-10 on foot with a gun.

A witness said she was going to pick up her children from school when she got on the interstate at the Cities Service entrance. It wasn't long after that a shirtless man, waving a gun, ran onto the interstate without stopping, she said.

"It's like he wasn't even scared, he was just holding his gun acting like he was going to shoot at cars," the witness said.

Sulphur Police Department spokesman Mel Estess said the incident began around 2:45 p.m.

Coats said authorities are "still piecing everything together," but the call first came in as a vehicle accident near Carr Lane. Neighbors in the area reported that the driver left on foot with a long-gun. Police began searching the Kentwood subdivision.

The man said the suspect forced entry into a home, where he had a woman and her children at gunpoint before he stole the woman's vehicle, Coats said. The suspect then traveled to McMurry Park, where he crashed on a dead end street near the park.

He then ran on foot onto I-10 still carrying a long-gun, Coats said. He crossed I-10 into the Waste Management Facility, where he carjacked an employee's vehicle.

Sulphur police, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and state troopers caught up with him in Carlyss.

Anderson said he entered a residence in Carlyss and stole another weapon before leaving on foot.

A Sulphur officer found him behind a residence and shots were fired. The suspect was struck in the neck.

Several Sulphur schools were on lockdown, but the all-clear was given.

