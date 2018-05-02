CPSO investigating casino vehicle burglary

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in identifying three unknown men in connection with a vehicle burglary at a local casino.

Deputies were called to the casino in reference to a theft from an unlocked vehicle. During the investigation, detectives discovered surveillance video of three men entering the vehicle and taking two speakers and the faceplate off the radio.

The suspects were also seen leaving the casino in a white Mercury Grand Marquise. If you have any information regarding this theft you are asked to call CPSO lead Det. Hollan Dyer at 337-602-6836.

