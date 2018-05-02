Sulphur, Lacassine repeat as girls' state golf champions

For the second year in a row, Southwest Louisiana swept the LHSAA girls' golf Division I and II state titles. Both Sulphur and Lacassine won the championships on Monday at Les Vieux Chenes Golf Course in Lafayette.

In Division I, Texas A&M signee Brooke Tyree led the Golden Tors to both the team title and individual championship. Sulphur had to battle back after a day one deficit to win its fourth consecutive championship. Captain Shreve led the Tors by three strokes heading into the final round. A strong final day gave Sulphur a 321 two-round score while Captain Shreve finished with a score of 328 for the tournament. Abbie Richard (172) and Chloe Lantier (196) also contributed to the title run.

Tyree took home the school's first individual title since 1992 with a two-day score of 149. She bested Captain Shreve's Rachel Dupree by five strokes. Tyree's title comes on the heels of back-to-back runner-up trophies in 2016 and 2017.

Click here for Division I Girls Final Results.

The Lacassine Lady Cardinals defended their first-ever title in 2017 by repeating this season. Lacassine's two-day total of 308 easily bested Academy of Sacred Heart's score of 317. Lacassine's team score of 158 and 150 were the best marks of any team of the tournament. The Lady Cardinals were led by Carly Whittington (153) and Daphney Tilton (155) who finished third and fourth respectively. Natalie Clemmons (236) also contributed.

Click here for Division II Girls Final Results.

In the LHSAA boys' golf championships, Southwest Louisiana didn't fare as well as a season ago. The area had no state champions or runner-up finishes. Saint Louis was the best boys' team from the area as the Saints finished third in Division II with a two-day score of 681. Benton (660) and St, Thomas More (666), finished just ahead of SLC. Connor Welsh (161), Matt Houston (169), Brett Ardoin (173), Robert Rigmaiden (179) and Andrew Castle (189) all contributed to the third-place finish.

In the individual championships, Southwest Louisiana saw a single golfer finish in the top three. In Division II Westlake's Austin DeReese shot a two-day score of 158, which was just behind Benton's Hayden White (141) and St. Thomas More's Matt Weber (143).

The final results for the boys' golf championships, can be found below.

Division I

Division II

Division III

Division IV

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.