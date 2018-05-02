Viewer Photos: Great horned owls in Lake Charles

Viewer C.J. Venable sent us photos of great horned owls in his backyard.

It's not every day that residents in Lake Charles can catch these nocturnal birds in such great lighting. According to allaboutbirds.org, great horned owls usually like to hang out late a night.

Allaboutbirds.org says these yellow-eyed birds are the most common owls in America; particularly in deserts, wetlands, forests, grasslands, and, get this, backyards! They do enjoy nesting in trees, so this viewer's yard was the perfect habitat.

We don't suggest getting too close, National Geographic says they've been known to attack humans who wander too close to their young.

Here are some fun facts about great horned owls, courtesy of allaboutbirds.org:

When their talons are clenched, it requires a force of 28 pounds to open them.

Crows are a common prey, so they gather and harass the owl to protect themselves.

The female great horned owl is larger than the male. (Girl power!)

These owls can swivel their head more than 180 degrees.

They have a really deep hoot!

Though these birds enjoy eating other birds, allaboutbirds says these powerful predators also eat mice, scorpions, frogs, and can take mammals larger than themselves. And they swallow them whole, according to National Geographic.

Let's hope this viewer doesn't have any small dogs!

