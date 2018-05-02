Summer food service returns for kids

When kids are in school during the year they receive lunch during the week, but when school is out for the summer, some kids may struggle to eat adequate meals.

The City of Lake Charles wants to do everything they can to make sure children continue to get enough food through the summer.

From June 4 through July 27 the City of Lake Charles is sponsoring a Summer Food Service program to provide food to children.

Free breakfast and lunch will be given to any children 18 years old or younger.

Men and women determined by a state education agency to have a mental or physical handicap may also receive meals if they are enrolled in a nonprofit school program.

