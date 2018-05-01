Coast Guard releases pictures of CITGO spill in Calcasieu River - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Coast Guard releases pictures of CITGO spill in Calcasieu River

By Jillian Corder, Assistant News Director
Rainbow sheen from oil product within boom containment seen in the Calcasieu River after a spill from CITGO Refinery the morning of May 1st, 2018. (USCG) Rainbow sheen from oil product within boom containment seen in the Calcasieu River after a spill from CITGO Refinery the morning of May 1st, 2018. (USCG)
(USCG) (USCG)
Oil Spill Response Organization personnel hired by CITGO Refinery to clean up. (USCG) Oil Spill Response Organization personnel hired by CITGO Refinery to clean up. (USCG)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The U.S. Coast Guard reports oil spilled into the Calcasieu River was cleaned up today using several methods.

An oil spill near CITGO occurred around 5:00 a.m. May 1. The Coast Guard reports CITGO boomed off the area to secure the scene and initiated clean-up activities.

The Coast Guard's Marine Safety Unit in Lake Charles responded to the spill to monitored oil recovery actions.

"The spilled product largely remained within the boomed off area around the facility dock. Some light unrecoverable rainbow sheening was also observed at the spill location. The spill originated from a sump containing a mixture of water and oil. It is estimated that approximately 2 barrels were released," stated a news release from the Coast Guard.

Pumps were used to corral the spilled oil which was removed with a vacuum truck. Absorbent pads were also utilized to clean up the area.

The Coast Guard says no impact on wildlife has been observed and the cause of the spill is under investigation. 

7News reached out to CITGO representatives but have not heard back. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

