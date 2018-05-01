McNeese tennis to open NCAA Tournament play against sixth ranked Texas

Two days after making school history by becoming the first McNeese women's tennis team to qualify for the NCAA Tournament, the Cowgirls learned of their destination on Tuesday afternoon when the NCAA released the 64-team tournament field that has them playing No. 6 seed Texas Longhorns.



The match will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 11 at the Texas Tennis Center in Austin. Texas A&M will take on Rice at 10 a.m. to kick off the round. The two winners will face each other at noon on Saturday with a berth to the Sweet 16 on the line.



"This is a great opportunity for us," said head coach Helena Besovic, this year's Southland Conference Coach of the Year. "Texas is always tough, but no one is unbeatable. We are going to fight and give our best and see what happens. We are a smaller school but I told the team we aren't going to act like a small school. I told them we are not going to be small on the court."



The Cowgirls (18-3), who won the league's regular season and tournament title, are looking to become the first program in conference history to win a match in the national tournament.



Texas (22-4) has won 17 straight matches heading into the tournament, including a Big 12 championship.



"It's going to be amazing and I can't wait honestly," said Cowgirl Giovanni Fioretti. "We are from a small school and I can't wait to go there and represent McNeese and play on those courts."



"We have a lot of fans and Texas is very close," said Charoline Erlandsson. "It's going to be the perfect opportunity for our fans to come and support us as well. We've had awesome support throughout the season, which has been amazing and very encouraging."



The full 64-team bracket can be found at NCAA.com

