Man involved in shootout with police sentenced to 50 years in prison

A Sulphur man involved in a shootout with police at a Sulphur motel in July 2014 has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Judge Ron Ware found Bartie guilty in March of eight counts of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.

Ware on Monday, April 30, sentenced Bartie to 50 years on each count to run concurrently.

Bartie fired at least 18 rounds during the standoff, according to court testimony.

Bartie may face life in prison. Because he is a fourth-felony offender, the Calcasieu District Attorney's Office has filed a habitual offender bill. A hearing is scheduled in June.

