Two Southwest Louisiana Residents accused of stealing two RVs

Two Southwest Louisiana residents are accused of stealing two recreational vehicles, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.

One bumper pull and a fifth wheel camper were stolen from a Lacassine RV park, but were recovered in Beauregard Parish, said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey. Detectives found out that Leward Clement, 29, Lake Charles, and Jessica Clanton, 26, Sulphur, were involved in the thefts.

Evidence from a traffic stop by Iowa police put them in a stolen truck in Dec. 2017, said Ivey.

Clanton was arrested on April 30 and charged with felony theft and two counts of obstruction of justice.

Clement is being held in Allen Parish on unrelated charges. JDSO has a hold on him for the pending charges with Clanton.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.