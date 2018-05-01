At least two barrels of oil mixture spill into water near Prien Lake

At least two barrels of an oil mixture have spilled into the water near Prien Lake, according to U.S. Coast Guard Chief of Response Leanna Maio.

The oil was spilled when an alarm at Citgo did not go off due to a valve failure, Maio says. There were at least two barrels spilled.

Citgo is working with the Coast Guard currently to clean the spill.

The spill originated from a sump containing a mixture of water and oil, according to Maio.

Maio says the spill will most likely not affect wildlife because it evaporates quickly, especially in the heat.

Maio says the Coast Guard will be following up for the next two days.

