Calcasieu School Board offering help filling out FAFSAs this afternoon

The Calcasieu Parish School Board will help students complete their 2018 FAFSA application this afternoon.

The school board is holding a session for juniors and seniors from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Westlake High School this afternoon.

This school year, filling out the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) form is now a statewide graduation requirement, says Holly Holland, school board spokeswoman. All graduating seniors must fill out a parental or non-participation form.

Holland says the FAFSA is important because it is the first step towards receiving financial aid at a university, community college, or trade schools.

Since many parents will be busy, representatives from the Louisiana Department of Education will be lending a helping hand to the students who would like help filling out their FAFSA, Holland says.

