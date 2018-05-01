Blood donors providing extra gift to hospitalized children

Blood donors have an opportunity this week to help children in local hospitals.

They can send a special message that will be attached to a stuffed animal and given to a child.

LifeShare Blood Center regularly supplies blood components to more than 100 medical facilities throughout Louisiana, East Texas and South Arkansas. Founded in Shreveport in 1942, it is a nonprofit community service provider governed by a volunteer Board of Trustees.

In Lake Charles, you can visit the LifeShare Donation Center at 214 Dr. Michael DeBakey Drive. The Center is open 8 a. m. to 5 p.m., Monday thru Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

For more information and questions about blood donation, call 337.436.4932 or visit lifeshare.org.

