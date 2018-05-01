SOWELA working to speed up time it takes to earn degree

SOWELA Technical Community College is offering a variety of programs to help students receive training and enter the workforce quickly.

Sarah Knepper, an enrollment specialist at SOWELA, says the time-to-degree there is lower than many other two-year colleges because it offers programs like Second Start, May Intercession, and fast-start programming.

Knepper joined 7News Sunrise to tell us more about how to register for these programs, including some more of the benefits of getting this compressed classwork.

For more information, you can contact onestop@sowela.edu, call 337-421-6550, or visit www.sowela.edu.

May Intercession classes begin Monday, May 8.

