Legislators approve surplus spending

The Louisiana House has agreed to $300 million in spending plans for unbudgeted cash remaining from the last two budget years.
More than one-quarter would pay down money owed to health providers that care for Medicaid patients. Other dollars would pay off legal judgments against the state and lessen retirement debt.
Nearly $31 million would flow to Louisiana's "rainy day" fund.
About $80 million would be split among construction projects, including roadwork, state building repairs, community water system improvements and local projects.
Dollars would continue computer upgrades to state government's financial reporting system.
The proposals approved Monday move to the Senate for debate. The money includes a surplus left from the budget year that ended June 30 and unspent cash from the current year.
