Nonprofit holds school supply drive

Putting a child through school can be rather costly, and one aspect many people forget about is school supplies.

Making sure your kids have everything they need can be stressful and expensive.

One organization in Lake Charles is doing everything they can to help.

Dewanna’s Community Closet is holding its first school supply drive this week.

The goal is to provide children in need with as many school supplies as possible before supply lists are sent out for the summer.

They hope to not only help parents have to buy less, but also give teachers the peace of mind knowing their kids will be prepared for the next school year.

Anyone can donate to the drive, and supplies can be donated towards any school of your choosing.

Dewanna’s provides school uniforms and other things to families in need around the community.

For more information on how to help visit their Facebook page.

